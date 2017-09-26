The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Nordic Trading Briefing 2017

FIX Trading Community

26 Sep 2017

Stockholm

Details: click here

Register: click here

Following the success of the 2016 Nordic Trading Briefing, which brought together 241 senior local market participants, FIX Trading Community will return to Stockholm in 2017.

Offering delegates a two-stream agenda focussed on vital issues impacting the Nordic markets, the event will also feature a busy exhibit hall and an post-event networking drinks.

Contact Naomi.hoad@fixtrading.org for further information.

  • content
  • content

Financial Trading Events, Conferences, Panel Discussion & Trade Shows | Automated Trader