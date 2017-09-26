Nordic Trading Briefing 2017
FIX Trading Community
26 Sep 2017
Stockholm
Following the success of the 2016 Nordic Trading Briefing, which brought together 241 senior local market participants, FIX Trading Community will return to Stockholm in 2017.
Offering delegates a two-stream agenda focussed on vital issues impacting the Nordic markets, the event will also feature a busy exhibit hall and an post-event networking drinks.
Contact Naomi.hoad@fixtrading.org for further information.