Americas Trading Briefing - Boston

FIX Trading Community

02 Nov 2017

Boston

The Americas Trading Briefing in Boston will provide an unrivaled opportunity for industry representatives to participate in a forum where the real issues, challenges and opportunities impacting the region's electronic trading community will be addressed.

Building on the success of the last Boston event in November 2016, this half-day briefing will provide a series of panel sessions and will offer local market participants an interactive program that addresses market needs, providing impartial, high quality content; the knowledge and experience of industry leading speakers; and networking opportunities throughout the event and into the evening at the post-event cocktail party, with 150 delegates expected.

A range of sponsorship opportunities have been designed to offer firms increased exposure to key market participants in attendance. Sponsorships are now available for members of the FIX Trading Community, allocated on a first come, first served basis. Please contact debra.heffernan@fixtrading.org or call Debra Heffernan at 212-655-2936 for more information.