Quant Expo

04 Nov 2017

Prague

International Conference on Algorithmic and Systematic Trading

A conference focused on both professional and retail traders who are looking for high-quality information, motivation, and tips for further study of automated and systematic trading strategies.

The conference will host leading experts in algorithmic trading from the Czech Republic and abroad. Thus, the visitors will receive a comprehensive view of today's exchange markets from the most qualified sources.

Lecturers with Practical Knowledge

No sales presentations, only practical lectures from traders and fund managers. You will not hear any commercial broker presentations at QuantExpo. Instead, you'll hear ideas from people who make their living by trading and managing funds.

Meet Colleagues from the Field

Meet up to 400 participants from the Czech Republic and abroad. Make new contacts and friends who engage actively in algorithmic trading. Also, take the opportunity to speak with the lecturers.

Universal Themes

The lectures will not be about working with specific tools. They will focus on very universal knowledge about creating strategies, portfolio management, and risk management.

Get World-Class Know-How

Meet experienced traders who have something to share face to face. Gain know-how from all over the world, presented on a single stage. Learn from the best and get fresh inspiration for your trading. All lectures will be translated into English.