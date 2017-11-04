QuantExpo

QuantExpo

04 Nov 2017

Prague

QuantExpo is a conference focused on both professional and retail traders who are looking for high-quality information, motivation, and tips for further study of automated and systematic trading strategies.

The conference will host leading experts in algorithmic trading from Europe and abroad. Thus, the visitors will receive a comprehensive view of today's exchange markets from the most qualified sources.

No sales presentations, only practical lectures from traders and fund managers. You will not hear any commercial broker presentations at QuantExpo. Instead, you'll hear ideas from people who make their living by trading and managing funds.

The lectures will not be about working with specific tools. They will focus on universal knowledge about creating strategies, portfolio management, and risk management.

QuantExpo is not limited to seasoned experts. The program is designed to satisfy both experienced and beginner traders.

The agenda will cover topic like: Institutional vs. retail trading strategies (by Andreas Clenow), Advanced risk management and its impact on system profitability (Thomas Stridsman), Workflow in building very successful swing AOS strategies (Dominik Jaretzke), When backtests meet reality (Johann Christian Lotter) and much more.

Price for on-line registration is now only 232 EUR and includes conference entrance, a buffet lunch, and an informal afterparty (for up to 400 European traders).

Date: 4th November 2017

Register today at http://www.quantexpo.com/en/?a_box=r7n636zc