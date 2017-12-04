RiskMinds International
04 Dec 2017 - 08 Dec 2017
Amsterdam
650+ CROs, regulators, academics and experts discuss: IFRS 9, operational risk, emerging risk, recovery, resolution, liquidity risk, model risk, central clearing, CCPs, initial margin, FRTB, market risk, credit risk, XVAs, pricing, stress testing, conduct, culture, compliance, reputational risk, fintech and more at the world's largest risk management conference.
Hear the CRO's strategy
Hear first-hand the most pressing developments on the CROs'
agenda.
Global CROs will share their insight on geopolitics, economics, regulation, culture, conduct, reputational risk, governance, cyber security, emerging risks, fintech and disruption.
Access risk expertise
Stay on top of the latest developments in credit risk, market
risk, operational risk, stress testing, capital management,
recovery and resolution, IFRS 9, FRTB and much more.
See the bigger picture
Industry insight from former politicians, chief economists,
behavioural psychologists, Brexit experts, renowned academics and
fintech disrupters.
Explore regulatory change
International supervisors join together with heads of regulation
at global banks to review the regulatory horizon at the
International Risk Regulation Summit.
Meet the risk community
All the key figures in risk management. In one place at one time.
650+ attendees from 50+ countries with 190+ speakers.
Dive into the detail
Join expert-led, Interactive full-day workshops on the topic that
matters most to you.
- Market Risk and the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book - led by John Hull, Maple Financial Professor, University of Toronto
- Capital Requirements from Basel 2.5 to FRTB - led by Rita Gnutti, Head of Internal Model Market and Counterparty Risk, Intesa Sanpaolo
