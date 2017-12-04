RiskMinds International

informa

04 Dec 2017 - 08 Dec 2017

Amsterdam

Navigate regulation. Embrace change. Challenge culture.

650+ CROs, regulators, academics and experts discuss: IFRS 9, operational risk, emerging risk, recovery, resolution, liquidity risk, model risk, central clearing, CCPs, initial margin, FRTB, market risk, credit risk, XVAs, pricing, stress testing, conduct, culture, compliance, reputational risk, fintech and more at the world's largest risk management conference.

The World's Leading Risk Management Event

Hear the CRO's strategy

Hear first-hand the most pressing developments on the CROs' agenda.

Global CROs will share their insight on geopolitics, economics, regulation, culture, conduct, reputational risk, governance, cyber security, emerging risks, fintech and disruption.

See the CROs speaking in 2017

Access risk expertise

Stay on top of the latest developments in credit risk, market risk, operational risk, stress testing, capital management, recovery and resolution, IFRS 9, FRTB and much more.

See the practical topics covered

See the bigger picture

Industry insight from former politicians, chief economists, behavioural psychologists, Brexit experts, renowned academics and fintech disrupters.

See the 2017 perspectives

Explore regulatory change

International supervisors join together with heads of regulation at global banks to review the regulatory horizon at the International Risk Regulation Summit.

Discover more

Meet the risk community

All the key figures in risk management. In one place at one time.

650+ attendees from 50+ countries with 190+ speakers.

See who attends

Dive into the detail

Join expert-led, Interactive full-day workshops on the topic that matters most to you.

- Market Risk and the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book - led by John Hull, Maple Financial Professor, University of Toronto

- Capital Requirements from Basel 2.5 to FRTB - led by Rita Gnutti, Head of Internal Model Market and Counterparty Risk, Intesa Sanpaolo

Learn more