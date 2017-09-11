Burgenstock Conference

ICDA

11 Sep 2017 - 13 Sep 2017

Bürgenstock

The 38th Burgenstock summit returns to the mountaintop Burgenstock resort itself after years of renovation. Speakers include Commissioner Chris Giancarlo, Head of CFTC, the CEO of FINMA, Mark Branson, and CEOs from major banks, CCPs, regulators and exchanges from across the global world of commodities and derivatives.

Acceptances for our prestigious International Regulators' Meeting include more than 30 global regulators, amongst whom are CFTC, SEC, IMF, ESMA, the French regulator AFM, MAS (Singapore), the Bank of England and the Financial Stability Board.

The international, non-political, neutrality of ICDA has proved attractive in the current climate of geopolitical and economic uncertainty and we expect delegations from across the world's major trading blocs to continue to come to Burgenstock. Why not join in?

See http://www.burgenstock.org for more information.