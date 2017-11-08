FIMA Europe

WBR

08 Nov 2017 - 09 Nov 2017

QEII Conference Centre, London

Discount Code: AUTOFIMA17

Now in our 17th year, FIMA has continued to position itself as the leading voice in the financial data industry. FIMA attracts the highest number of top banks and asset management companies and provides the best opportunity to increase your visibility in the financial data world.

2017 is set to be our largest gathering of data management practitioners across the financial services industry, with perspectives from regulators, CDOs from all the leading global banks and the most innovative and disruptive technology providers servicing the financial data community.

Here's a breakdown of FIMA 2017:

- Meet More Chief Data Officers: FIMA 2016 had a record number of CDOs; 2017's CDO list is growing quickly, plan for new faces and fresh perspectives

- When else will you be with over 600 fellow reference data managers in the same place? Make new contacts with peers from all over the world at FIMA

- Whether or not you're a power networker or need a nudge to get started, we've got you covered with ice breakers, roundtables, cocktail receptions and more with 15+ hours of dedicated networking time

- Learn how to prepare your data strategy to be ready for critical incoming regulations around GDPR and MiFIDII requirements in 2018, as well as the impact on Brexit and beyond

Take a look at the full agenda here: http://bit.ly/2wDXhnJ

With more CDOs, Heads of Data Governance, Data Quality, Market Data, Client Data and Architecture than at any other event, this is your chance to make new contacts with the most senior data professionals in your industry and move your career forward.

Book online here: http://bit.ly/2w2w4c3 and save 15% with this discount code, simply quote: "AUTOFIMA17"