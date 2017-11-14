The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

STAC Summit - London

STAC

14 Nov 2017

London

Details: click here

Register: click here

High technology in finance

STAC Summits bring together industry leaders in architecture, app dev, infrastructure
engineering, and operational intelligence to discuss important technical challenges in
the finance industry. Come to hear leading ideas and exchange views with your peers.

WHEN
Tuesday, 14 November 2017
STAC Exchange (exhibits) opens at 8:30am
Meeting starts at 9:00am
Networking Lunch at ~12:00pm
Conference concludes ~5:00pm
Reception immediately following.

WHERE
America Square Conference Center
17 Crosswall, London EC3N 2LB

  • content
  • content
  • content

Financial Trading Events, Conferences, Panel Discussion & Trade Shows | Automated Trader