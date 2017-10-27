The Quant Conference

The Quant Group

27 Oct 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, London

The Quant Conference and its lead sponsor and main partner Bank of America Merrill Lynch invite you to a first of its kind event for students organised by students. The event will be held on the 27th of October at Bank of America Merrill Lynch's City of London headquarters.

Our speakers will expand on the future of the industry and its innovations with lectures on artificial intelligence, machine learning, statistical modeling, big data and many other topics. Students from undergraduates to postgraduates across all academic disciplines are invited to apply.

We have confirmed leading industry professionals including:

- Dr. Daniel Giamouridis, Global Head of Scientific Implementation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch

- Dr. Thomas Babbedge, Chief Scientist at Gresham Investment Management.

- Dr. Otto Van Hemert, Head of Macro Research at Man AHL

If you are a student we encourage you to apply early as applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. If you are an organisation operating in the space of quantitative finance that would like to get involved, please contact Nikita.Fadeev@TheQuantGroup.org.

The Quant Conference team