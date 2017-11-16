The Battle of the Quants

16 Nov 2017

London

The Battle of the Quants - London is being held at the Royal Automobile Club on November 16th.

The Battle of the Quants curates carefully selected systematic investors, managers and data providers leading the way into the new world of Artificial Intelligence, Alpha Data Sets and Machine Learning.

Participating quant fund managers present to investors and data providers present to data hunters at respective Introduction breakfasts.

In addition, attendees will listen to cutting edge topics such as Quantum Computing, ICO's and Blockchain.