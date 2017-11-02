European CLO Summit

Opal Group

02 Nov 2017

London

Opal Group is proud to present our European CLO Summit. The CLO Summit is an educational forum designed for investors, issuers, underwriters, rating agencies, lawyers and accountants.

At this conference, they can learn the newest techniques to maximize returns and reduce risk exposure in this growing area of Asset-Backed Finance. An in-depth review of recent regulatory changes in addition to rating agency methodology, legal, tax and structural considerations will provide attendees with the tools necessary to stay one step ahead of their competitors.

The conference will serve as an opportunity where a meaningful dialogue can be opened to address concerns regarding this dynamic segment of the market.