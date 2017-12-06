FOW Derivatives World London: The Debate 2017

Global Investor Group

06 Dec 2017

London

We end the year with our annual Derivatives World London The Debates conference.

The event brings together over 200 people from the London derivatives markets to discuss the events over the past year and look ahead to 2018.

The conference opens with an Oxford Style debate and brings new formats and angles to the issues of the day.

If you have any questions about the event please contact Valerija Slavina valerija.slavina@globalinvestorgroup.com

To discuss sponsor options email Hanna DeBank hanna.debank@globalinvestorgroup.com