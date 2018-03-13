FIA BOCA

FIA

13 Mar 2018 - 16 Mar 2018

Boca Raton, Florida

For 43 years, FIA's International Futures Industry Conference has brought together industry thought leaders and pioneers every year to explore the current state of the cleared derivatives ecosystem, set strategic partnerships and make powerful connections.

Having weathered the financial crisis that started ten years ago, the industry has dealt with increased caution and increased regulation which became the hallmarks of global response to the crisis.

Boca 2018 will take stock of where our interconnected markets stand today and how we orient ourselves for a future driven by growth and innovation.