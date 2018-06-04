IDX 2018 - 11th Annual International Derivatives Expo

FIA

04 Jun 2018 - 06 Jun 2018

London

FIA returns to The Brewery in London for the 11th Annual International Derivatives Expo (IDX 2018) from 4-6 June 2018.

Gather together with professionals from the cleared derivatives community to explore important political and regulatory topics shaping the cleared derivatives markets in Europe and beyond.

Attracting 1,800 international attendees from 35+ countries, IDX 2018 provides a fantastic forum to promote your firm's products, innovations and solutions.

Sponsorship and exhibit opportunities are available. Check out the menu, book your opportunity and plan to make the most of IDX 2018. Programme and registration details will be shared in early 2018.

To learn more about Sponsorship and Exhibit Opportunities, contact Toni Vitale Chan at +1 312.636.2919