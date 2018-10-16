EXPO 2018 - 34th Annual FIA Futures & Options Expo

FIA

16 Oct 2018 - 18 Oct 2018

Chicago

The Futures and Options Expo (Expo 2018) is the hub of the global listed derivatives and cleared swaps community, with two full days of engaging programming, three evenings of networking opportunities, and more than 4,000 industry professionals in attendance. Expo 2018 gives you unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders, identify new and emerging market trends, and keep abreast of the latest developments in technology and regulation.

Expo 2018 kicks off on Tuesday, October 16 with the Opening Reception at 6:00 p.m., a perfect way to make new connections and reconnect with old ones. The trade show opens on Wednesday, October 17, featuring leading providers of the latest services and solutions for the futures, options and cleared swaps industry. Expo also focuses on the forces driving innovation in the industry, featuring fintech startups in the Innovators Pavilion on the trade show floor.

Check out highlights from Expo 2017.

For information about Exhibiting, please visit our Exhibit Opportunities page.

To learn about Sponsorship and Exhibit Opportunties, contact Toni Vitale Chan at +1 312.636.2919.