FOW Trading Amsterdam

Global Investor Group

07 Mar 2018

Amsterdam

Now in its 8th year, FOW Trading Amsterdam is the leading event for the Dutch algorithmic and proprietary trading community. This year's event will feature the main event plus a series of closed door, high-level meetings on the side of the event.

The agenda for this event will be published by November 24.

If you have any questions about the event please contact Valerija Slavina valerija.slavina@globalinvestorgroup.com.

To discuss sponsorship options email Hanna DeBank hanna.debank@globalinvestorgroup.com.