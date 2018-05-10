16th Asia Pacific Trading Summit

FIX Trading

10 May 2018

Hong Kong

One of Asia's largest one-day electronic trading events. It will cover the most pressing issues facing the institutional trading community and provide a neutral platform for buy-side, sell-side, exchanges, vendors and regulators to share their ideas on how the community can continue to collaborate to help ensure the healthy evolution of trading in the context evolving Asia Pacific market structures and increasingly multi-asset trading environments.

This "must attend" full-day event has been created by a dedicated team of industry practitioners, including senior representatives from leading firms in the region.

This conference will offer an interactive program that truly addresses market needs, providing impartial, high-quality content and is suitable for both traders and technologists.

At this year's conference, we will also focus on innovations in the region, across the different arenas within the trading life cycle. The highly popular exhibition area, networking cocktail reception and lucky draws will also feature at this year's event.