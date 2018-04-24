The Big Data & Machine Learning Revolution

RavenPack

24 Apr 2018

London

The London Revolution

More than 750 finance professionals registered to attend the New York Revolution but we could only accommodate one third at the conference venue.

Now in London, you have the opportunity to hear an excellent group of top finance professionals who will share their latest research and experience with big data and machine learning.

The event will take place on April 24, 2018 at the Banking Hall, one of the most exquisite venues in Central London. It is free to attend for financial professionals with an invitation.

Agenda

The agenda is currently being worked on. Expect a full day event with standalone speaking sessions and a few panels, starting around 9:00 AM and ending at 5:00 PM GMT. A cocktail reception will follow at the venue.

Register to receive updates.