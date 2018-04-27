The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

QuantCon NYC 2018

Quantopian

27 Apr 2018 - 28 Apr 2018

Grand Hyatt, New York

Quantopian's Quantitative Finance & Algorithmic Trading Conference

Level the Playing Field with Data Science - Quantopian is hosting the 4th annual QuantCon NYC

QuantCon brings community members together with experts from the data science, machine learning, quantitative finance, and programming fields, to learn from and share ideas with each other.

The conference features educational workshops, talks, and tutorials with a clear focus on data science and how it can impact algorithmic trading and portfolio optimization.

QuantCon NYC 2018 welcomes everyone who wants to learn about algorithmic trading, quantitative finance, data science, machine learning, and Python.

Quants, analysts, data scientists, programmers, researchers, C-level executives, portfolio managers, hedge fund professionals, traders, and students are all among past attendees.

Past QuantCon blog posts, videos, slide decks, and corresponding research notebooks are available now. Visit our QuantCon Blog today

