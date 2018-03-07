AI and Sentiment Analysis in Finance - Hong Kong
Unicom
07 Mar 2018 - 08 Mar 2018
Hong Kong
Topics Covered Include:
- AI Experience and Fintech - Disrupting our world
- Trends & Opportunities: a regional ecosystem to meet the global needs, M&A Hotspots, Where is China!
- Wealth Management, Family office, expectations of the modern HNWIs and global institutions
- Fundamentals and applications of machine learning and deep learning
- Pattern classifiers, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and AI applied to data, text, and multi-media
- Sentiment scores combined with neo-classical models of finance
- Financial analytics underpinned by qualitative and quantitative methods
- Predictive and normative analysis applied to finance
- Behavioural and cognitive science
- The future of AI and its impact on industries
Why participate?
- Hear from leading subject experts from UK, US, Europe and India/Hong Kong
- Programme includes the latest state-of-the-art research, practical applications and case studies
- Expect technical and in-depth presentations and discussions; we like to stimulate your brain cells!
- Excellent networking opportunities throughout the days with all participants, including presenters, investors and exhibitors.