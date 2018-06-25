The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

AI, Machine Learning and Sentiment Analysis Applied to Finance - London

Unicom

25 Jun 2018 - 29 Jun 2018

London

Details: click here

Register: click here

Topics Covered Include:

  • Fundamentals and applications of machine learning and deep learning
  • Pattern classifiers, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and AI applied to data, text, and multi-media
  • Sentiment scores combined with neo-classical models of finance
  • Financial analytics underpinned by qualitative and quantitative methods
  • Predictive and normative analysis applied to finance
  • Behavioural and cognitive science
  • The future of AI and its impact on industries

Why participate?

  • Hear from leading subject experts from UK, US, Europe and India/Hong Kong
  • Programme includes the latest state-of-the-art research, practical applications and case studies
  • Expect technical and in-depth presentations and discussions; we like to stimulate your brain cells!
  • Excellent networking opportunities throughout the days with all participants, including presenters, investors and exhibitors.

  • content
  • content

Financial Trading Events, Conferences, Panel Discussion & Trade Shows | Automated Trader