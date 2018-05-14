The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

QuantMinds International

Informa

14 May 2018 - 18 May 2018

Lisbon

Details: click here

Register: click here

25 YEARS CELEBRATING THE WORLD'S LEADING QUANT MINDS

Quant innovation. Quant modelling. Quant trading. Quant investing.

Who: 500+ global quantitative finance experts from banks, buy-side, tech firms and academia.

What: regulatory implementation, innovations in modelling and pricing, algorithmic and electronic trading, quantitative buy-side developments, computational and numerical efficiency, machine learning, data science, HPC and blockchain applications, CCR, collateral and central clearing, risk management techniques, XVAs and FX and commodity derivatives.

The world's leading quant finance conference.

  • content
  • content

Financial Trading Events, Conferences, Panel Discussion & Trade Shows | Automated Trader