European Family Office Winter Symposium

Opal Group

26 Feb 2018

London

The 7th Annual European Family Office Winter Symposium will explore the challenges and opportunities in today's global investment climate. This family office event is the premier event for high net worth individuals and family offices.

Private investors and asset managers from around the world will visit this intimate setting to discuss the latest trends and issues in the industry. The program blends educational discussion panels led by thought leaders, and pre-arranged One-to-One meetings.

This symposium aims to provide an educational environment for productive networking and the fluid exchange of ideas.

Global Economic Outlook

New Challenges in Structuring your Family Office

Tax Efficient Portfolio Construction

New Investment Styles for Family Offices

Best Practices in Impact Investing

Asset Protection Strategies

Challenges of the Trustee/Beneficiary Relationship

How to Raise Capital from Family Offices

Direct Investing / Co-Investing

Risk Management

Private Equity and Venture Investing for Family Offices

Impact Investing

Engaging the Next Gen ...and many more! As a reader of Automated Trader you can save 15% on your ticket, please contact subscriptions@trader.news to get your exclusive discount code.



