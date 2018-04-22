Family Office Winter Forum

Opal Group

22 Apr 2018 - 24 Apr 2018

Florida

Opal Group is happy to announce its 3rd annual Impact Investing Forum.

Impact investing is an approach that seeks to create positive social and environmental impact alongside a financial return.

Today, we see an increase in companies proving that mission-driven and communication based strategy, can attract value based workforce, investor base, and like-mined consumer. Impact investing strategies are also proving to be able to generate returns in line to their traditional counterparts. Over the next four decades, it is estimated that over $41+ trillion will transfer from baby boomers to Millennials.

As we move to the next generation of investors, we are going to find companies aligning their beliefs, operation, and communication strategies with that of the Millennials.

The Impact Investing Forum will look at many of the asset classes that encompass this space. We invite you to join us and meet top influencers, experienced investors, money managers, and service providers that are leading the charge in this ever growing space.

Themes of defining impact investing, portfolio construction, asset class opportunities, and the role of the investor are just a few of the stimulating topics to be covered at this event.

The event will kick off with a large networking function at the U.S. Open Polo Championship.

114th U.S. Open

International Polo Club Palm Beach

Come and enjoy the U.S. Open Polo Championship, considered to be the most prestigious polo tournament in the world, fabulous cuisine entertainment, fashion, and world-class celebrities featured at International Polo Club Palm Beach. It is the exciting culmination of the 16-week, high-goal winter polo season that attracts polo enthusiasts from over 20 countries and 49 states.

CONFERENCE FORMAT

This conference will exclusively feature dialogue driven panel discussions led by consultants and family offices. Power Point presentations are prohibited during the sessions but may be made available on our mobile app. Please send in PDF or PowerPoint format if you would like to have presentation included on App. *Only Standalone Speakers will be allowed to use PowerPoints, but cannot pitch products or advertise anything with their firms.*

As a reader of Automated Trader you can save 15% on your ticket, please contact subscriptions@trader.news to get your exclusive discount code.