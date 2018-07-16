Public Funds Summit East

Opal Group

16 Jul 2018 - 18 Jul 2018

Newport, Rhode Island

Opal Group's annual public funds conference addresses issues that are critical to the investment success of senior public pension fund officers and trustees in the new millennium.

Concerns of funding liabilities for beneficiaries in a world of declining returns yet maintaining a balance between the risk/ reward paradigms is center in the mind of many trustees and representatives of pension plans around the country.

The exchange of ideas both in and out of the session halls are key in educating and identifying viable alternatives that will address these concerns. We will discuss how surplus returns should affect employee benefit plans; closely examine the processes for selection and evaluation of investment managers. Beyond the investment sphere we also address legal issues facing pension plans, ethic regulations and the importance of on-going education for plan sponsors and their fiduciaries.

Although attendance is not limited to those in the public sector, the conference takes aim at topics that are of particular relevance to public pension funds. By focusing on an atmosphere of education rather than sales or marketing, the Public Funds Summit provides a unique environment in which members of the public sector can exchange ideas and learn from other delegates, money managers and consultants. Opal will kick off the event with its Annual Regatta Cup, in which attendees will have the opportunity to work with a professional sailing charter crew while competing against industry peers.

CONFERENCE FORMAT

This conference will exclusively feature dialogue driven panel discussions led by consultants and family offices. Power Point presentations are prohibited during the sessions but may be made available on our mobile app. Please send in PDF or PowerPoint format if you would like to have presentation included on App. *Only Standalone Speakers will be allowed to use PowerPoints, but cannot pitch products or advertise anything with their firms.*

