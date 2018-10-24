Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum West

Opal Group

24 Oct 2018 - 26 Oct 2018

California

Come and join Opal Group's Annual Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum - West.

Known for the fastest growing population of newly structured family offices in the world, Northern California is largely dominated by first and second-generation families from the Silicon Valley.

Investment strategies such as Private Equity, Venture Capital, and Technology will be familiar themes throughout this conference. Investment managers and families will come together to discuss the foundations in which they built their wealth, and uncork the various investment strategies in which to keep their portfolios growing and plentiful.

Additional hot topics such as impact investing, alternatives, and the trustee beneficiary relationship, will allow for delegates to sample a diverse blend of palatable subjects while networking amongst a top tier group of private wealth professionals.

