CLO Summit

Opal Group

28 Nov 2018 - 30 Nov 2018

California

Opal Group is proud to present our CLO Summit.

The CLO Summit is an educational forum designed for investors, issuers, underwriters, rating agencies, lawyers and accountants. At this conference, they can learn the newest techniques to maximize returns and reduce risk exposure in this growing area of Asset-Backed Finance.

An in-depth review of recent regulatory changes in addition to rating agency methodology, legal, tax and structural considerations will provide attendees with the tools necessary to stay one step ahead of their competitors.

The conference will serve as an opportunity where a meaningful dialogue can be opened to address concerns regarding this dynamic segment of the market. This event promises to be the "must attend" CLO event of 2018.

As a reader of Automated Trader you can save 15% on your ticket, please contact subscriptions@trader.news to get your exclusive discount code.