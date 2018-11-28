Marketplace Lending & Alternative Financing Summit

Opal Group

28 Nov 2018 - 30 Nov 2018

California

Opal Group is proud to present our Marketplace Lending & Alternative Financing Summit.

The Summit is an educational forum designed for investors, issuers, platforms, underwriters, banks rating agencies, lawyers, service providers, accountant, and other related industry professionals.

At this conference learn and network with industry leaders to gain insight on the newest techniques to maximize returns and reduce risk exposure in this growing area of marketplace lending.

Explore an in-depth review of the current landscape and what's to come in addition to hearing about rating agency methodology, legal, tax and structural considerations which will provide attendees with the tools necessary to stay one step ahead of their competitors.

The conference will serve as an opportunity where a meaningful dialogue can be opened to address concerns regarding this dynamic segment of the market.

