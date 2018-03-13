TSAM London: The Summit for Asset Management
Osney Media
13 Mar 2018 - 14 Mar 2018
London
QEII Centre, London
The Summit for Asset Management (TSAM) brings together
the most senior & influential professionals from the industry
for a peer-to-peer networking & learning experience.
Create your own agenda by moving across the six co-located conferences on day 1 and with an all-access pass, choose the workshops that best suit your needs on day 2.
Topic areas at TSAM include:
- Diversity in asset management
- Blockchain
- GDPR
- Robotisation
- Moving from data lakes to virtualisation
- ESG & RI strategies
- Enhancing the customer journey
- MiFID & PRIIPs
Receive an exclusive 20% discount when you use promo code ATRADER20 when booking online: https://www.tsamlondon.com/tsam-portfolio/london/register-now
Please note that these delegate passes are only for buy-side institutions. If you are interested in attending as a vendor, please email jamesa@osneymedia.com for details.