TSAM London: The Summit for Asset Management

Osney Media

13 Mar 2018 - 14 Mar 2018

London

QEII Centre, London

The Summit for Asset Management (TSAM) brings together the most senior & influential professionals from the industry for a peer-to-peer networking & learning experience.



Create your own agenda by moving across the six co-located conferences on day 1 and with an all-access pass, choose the workshops that best suit your needs on day 2.

Topic areas at TSAM include:

Diversity in asset management

Blockchain

GDPR

Robotisation

Moving from data lakes to virtualisation

ESG & RI strategies

Enhancing the customer journey

MiFID & PRIIPs

Receive an exclusive 20% discount when you use promo code ATRADER20 when booking online: https://www.tsamlondon.com/tsam-portfolio/london/register-now

Please note that these delegate passes are only for buy-side institutions. If you are interested in attending as a vendor, please email jamesa@osneymedia.com for details.