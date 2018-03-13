The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

TSAM London: The Summit for Asset Management

Osney Media

13 Mar 2018 - 14 Mar 2018

London

Details: click here

Register: click here

QEII Centre, London

The Summit for Asset Management (TSAM) brings together the most senior & influential professionals from the industry for a peer-to-peer networking & learning experience.

Create your own agenda by moving across the six co-located conferences on day 1 and with an all-access pass, choose the workshops that best suit your needs on day 2.

Topic areas at TSAM include:

  • Diversity in asset management
  • Blockchain
  • GDPR
  • Robotisation
  • Moving from data lakes to virtualisation
  • ESG & RI strategies
  • Enhancing the customer journey
  • MiFID & PRIIPs

Receive an exclusive 20% discount when you use promo code ATRADER20 when booking online: https://www.tsamlondon.com/tsam-portfolio/london/register-now

Please note that these delegate passes are only for buy-side institutions. If you are interested in attending as a vendor, please email jamesa@osneymedia.com for details.

  • content
  • content

Financial Trading Events, Conferences, Panel Discussion & Trade Shows | Automated Trader