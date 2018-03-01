Family Office Winter Forum - New York

Opal Group

01 Mar 2018

New York

The Big Apple is host to Opal Group's Family Office Winter Forum. Whether you take a bridge, tunnel, or cab to get through Time Square, the schlep will be well worth it.

Held in one of the world's largest financial capitals, this one day event perfectly aligns with the culture of the city that never sleeps. Families and financial managers will enjoy a fast pace day of interactive panel discussions and networking breaks. With over 500 delegates there is always an opportunity to meet potential clients.

While in the session room, trending investment topics will be addressed by some of Wall Street's most sought after managers and advisors. Themes of family governance, alternatives, and impact investing, will have even the most cynical of New Yorkers believing in their financial future.

The Family Office Winter Forum will leave each delegate stimulated, enlightened and in that New York State of Mind.

