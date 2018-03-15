EMEA Trading Briefing 2018

FIX Trading Community

15 Mar 2018

London

The EMEA Trading Conference over the last decade has become Europe's largest one day trading event. The conference is noted for its high quality speakers, relevant issues under lively debate and the significant networking opportunities it presents to the region's trading community. Back by industry demand, the 2018 conference promises to be bigger and better than before bringing the European trading community together to celebrate 10 years.

The event will once again offer industry participants:

- An interactive program that truly addresses market needs, providing impartial, high quality content

- Significant networking opportunities throughout the day and into the evening

- Separate business and technical streams that generate intelligent debate