Public Funds Summit

Opal Group

08 Jan 2018 - 10 Jan 2018

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale, AZ

The Summit provides a unique environment in which members of the public sector can exchange ideas and learn from other delegates, money managers, and consultants. The exchange of ideas both in and out of the session halls is key in educating and identifying viable alternatives that will address these concerns. Beyond the investment sphere, we also address legal issues facing pension plans, ethics regulations and the importance of on-going education for plan sponsors and their fiduciaries. We will also discuss the importance of politics and public perception of pension plans and the role that trustees and pension officers have in creating a positive image for their plans.

Discount Code: ATPFS2017