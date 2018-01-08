Private Markets Investment Forum

Opal Group

08 Jan 2018 - 10 Jan 2018

Arizona

The private markets aren't merely another segment of finance, but a revelation for investment management. The deals, products-and even the clients-involved with private market assets and investments represent countless variations on a theme. Fluid and rife with latent opportunities for competitive differentiation, the overnight growth of the private markets has caught industry pundits off-balance, hindering efforts at pigeonholing.

Thanks to that growth, private equity funds today are no longer exclusive, but widely available to sophisticated 401(k) plans. Additionally, private fund structures are no longer limited to unlisted shares-credit and debt are included as well. Meanwhile, private investments in real estate and infrastructure eschew financial instruments altogether, opting instead to monetize projects tied to properties or public works. Lastly, the growth of the private markets has set in motion a blurring of roles between limited and general partners, reframing LPs-endowments and foundations, pensions and family offices-as direct investors pitted against their erstwhile managers.

Our Private Markets Investment Forum is a venue to foster open dialogue and professional education for both institutional and high-net-worth capital allocators and managers. Presented as a series of panel discussions and standalone presentations, our lineup of expert speakers will debate and discuss the trends, issues and challenges facing private markets. Sponsored speaking and networking opportunities are currently available. Join us as event partner, and gain heightened exposure to our vast investor database while building a reputation for thought-leadership, increasing brand awareness and meeting prospective customers privately or in a group setting.