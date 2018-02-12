TradeTech FX

WBR

12 Feb 2018 - 14 Feb 2018

Florida

TradeTech FX is the only FX trading conference designed by the buy side for the buy side.

This February (12-14) over 200 of the most influential Heads of FX and Portfolio Management will again be exclusively gathering in Miami for TradeTech FX 2018.

Here is why you need to be there:

Join over 400 leaders in FX and 80+ expert speakers, all in one place at one time.

Keep up with all the new FX eTrading initiatives and ensure you are working with the most reliable partners to meet your best execution obligations.

Openly discuss your daily challenges with those facing the same issues and benchmark against the very best to find real, tangible solutions.

For more information including the incredible speaker line-up, topics being discussed and reasons to attend, take a look at the conference brochure here: http://bit.ly/2AoVmmq

With 200 buy side heads of FX in attendance, more than any other FX event, this is your chance to develop new relationships and nurture existing ones.

OFFER: Save 15% with discount code - simply quote "TTFXAAT18" when booking online here: http://bit.ly/2j75ZXb