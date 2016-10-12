BlackRock's Aladdin integrates ICE Continuous Evaluated Pricing tool

Atlanta and New York - Intercontinental Exchange has announced that ICE Data Services' Continuous Evaluated Pricing (CEP) has been integrated into BlackRock Solutions' Aladdin risk and enterprise investment system. Aladdin is a portfolio management system for investment managers that combines risk analytics with trading and position monitoring tools on a single platform.

ICE Data Services' CEP provides a set of real-time, independent evaluated prices for the fixed income markets, covering more than 2 million securities.

Shirlee Tevet, COO of the Aladdin Business within BlackRock Solutions said: "CEP can offer our clients a transparent view into the global fixed income market to enable informed decision making across pre-trade price discovery, trade execution, portfolio monitoring and analysis, and risk management."