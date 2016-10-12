Equinix to acquire 24 data center sites from Verizon in USD 3.6 billion deal

Redwood City, California - Equinix has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a portfolio of 24 data center sites and their operations from Verizon Communications for $3.6 billion in an all cash transaction.

The 24 sites consist of 29 data center buildings across 15 metro areas. The addition of these strategic facilities and customers will increase interconnection in the U.S. and Latin America; opening three new markets in Bogotá, Culpeper and Houston; and accelerate Equinix's penetration of the enterprise and strategic market sectors, including government and energy.

The acquired portfolio includes approximately 900 customers, with a significant number of enterprise customers new to Equinix's platform, and it adds approximately 2.4 million gross square feet. It will bring Equinix's total global footprint to 175 data centers in 43 markets and approximately 17 million gross square feet across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific markets.

The transaction is expected to close by mid-2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Highlights / Key Facts

The transaction includes 29 data center buildings across 24 sites in 15 metro areas, including Atlanta ( Atlanta and Norcross ),Bogotá, Boston ( Billerica ), Chicago ( Westmont ), Culpeper , Dallas ( Irving , Richardson -Alma and Richardson-Pkwy), Denver (Englewood) , Houston , Los Angeles ( Torrance ), Miami ( Miami and Doral ), New York (Carteret, Elmsford and Piscataway), São Paulo, Seattle ( Kent ), Silicon Valley ( Santa Clara and San Jose ), and Washington, D.C. ( Ashburn , Manassas and Herndon ).

