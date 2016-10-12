Linedata integrates OMS with Integral InvestorFX
Linedata's order management system integrates with Integral's InvestorFX.
Integral and Linedata have announced the integration of Linedata's Order Management System (OMS), powered by Longview, with Integral's InvestorFX.
"Connecting to Integral's InvestorFX will give Linedata's clients direct access to state-of-the-art FX netting and execution, allowing access to new liquidity sources and technology not available on other FX trading platforms," said Scott Govoni, Director of Strategic Alliances at Linedata.