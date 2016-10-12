Nasdaq Nordic to launch Auction on Demand

Stockholm - Nasdaq said it will launch a new market feature, Auction on Demand, on June 7, 2017. The service aims to fulfill MIFID II transparency requirements for the periodic auction trading model, while offering Nasdaq's trading clients an alternative to Over the Counter and darkpool trading.

Currently, only half of equity trading across Europe is carried on "lit" order books, which allows all traders to see the amount of liquidity posted on each bid and offer. After the implementation of MiFID II regulations in 2018, the majority of equity trading will be required to take place on lit markets.

"Auction on Demand provides a new way of executing large orders, without disrupting the market, in a regulated and transparent trading environment, making Nasdaq Nordic an even more secure and liquid marketplace," said Henrik Husman, VP of Cash Equities at Nasdaq.

Auction on Demand addresses execution challenges for larger orders, runs in parallel to Nasdaq Nordic's lit order books, and is triggered on-demand. In the Auction on Demand order book, a seller or buyer may place an order at any time, entering it into a periodic auction. When a matching bid or offer comes in, an auction uncross is triggered, and price and volume are made public. Auctions on Demand take place throughout the day when the lit book is in continuous trading and is triggered on demand, when there are orders that can match.

The service comes with a number of safety features, including randomization and minimum execution size.