Reuters to move all machine readable news to Elektron platform

All MRN services will be moved to the Elektron platform, described by the company as its "strategic platform for distribution of real-time data". It is essentially aimed at systematic traders who want tick data and an enterprise-level API in order to access that data.

The changes, which are effective as of the end of October 2017, were announced to users last Friday, 09 December.

Reuters claims that the move will lower latency and reduce packet loss for consumers of machine readable news, while simplifying access to data by consolidating APIs.

The company has said that existing Elektron customers will not see any price hikes as a result of the addition of machine readable news and services. It is not clear whether that holds true for MRN/NFD customers.