Euronext in exclusive talks to potentially acquire LCH.Clearnet SA

Euronext has announced that it is in exclusive talks with London Stock Exchange Group and LCH.Clearnet Group in relation to a potential acquisition of LCH.Clearnet SA, a subsidiary of LCH.Clearnet Group.

At this stage, there can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction, or as to the terms on which a transaction, if any, might be agreed. Any transaction would be conditional on the successful closing of the merger between LSEG and Deutsche Börse AG and other conditions.

A further announcement will be made in due course.