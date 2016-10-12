Euronext in exclusive talks to potentially acquire LCH.Clearnet SA
First Published 20th December 2016
Euronext enters talks regarding the acquisition of the French operations of LCH.Clearnet depending on the successful closure of the LSEG and Deutsche Börse merger.
Euronext has announced that it is in exclusive talks with London Stock Exchange Group and LCH.Clearnet Group in relation to a potential acquisition of LCH.Clearnet SA, a subsidiary of LCH.Clearnet Group.
At this stage, there can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction, or as to the terms on which a transaction, if any, might be agreed. Any transaction would be conditional on the successful closing of the merger between LSEG and Deutsche Börse AG and other conditions.
A further announcement will be made in due course.