French Financial Transaction Tax (FTT) increase effective 02 Jan 2017

The French parliament approved the increase and re-formulation of the French FTT on Wednesday, 21 December 2017.

This planned increase was covered previously here: Automated Trader - France increases FTT to 0.3%

The rate increase is to take effect for transactions settling on 02 January 2017.

This in fact means that, due to settlement delays, trades dates of 29 December 2016 (for French ADRs in the US: 28 January 2016) are already in scope for the new tax.

Note that the French Constitutional Court will need to review and approve the new law, but according to sources close to the government the probability of the court changing it is pretty much zilch.

As the new modality of the law now covers un-netted purchases as well, we can only add: caveat emptor!