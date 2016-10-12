TP ICAP completes NEX acquisition, shares commence trading on the LSE

John Phizackerley, TP ICAP

TP ICAP has completed the acquisition of the global hybrid voice broking and information business of NEX Group (the new ultimate holding company of the ICAP Group), including NEX's associated technology and broking platforms and certain of NEX's joint ventures and associates.

At 8:00 a.m. today, (Friday 30 Dece 2016) 310,314,296 new TP ICAP shares allotted to the shareholders of NEX as consideration in respect of the Transaction will be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Commenting on today's announcement, John Phizackerley, CEO of TP ICAP, said: "This deal creates the leading interdealer broker in the world. It is a transformational acquisition for TP ICAP, providing a unique opportunity to accelerate our strategy and deliver for our clients, our employees and our shareholders."