NYSE to expand floor trading

Stacey Cunningham, NYSE

New York - The New York Stock Exchange has announced plans to expand its floor-based trading operations, enabling investors to trade all U.S. securities for the first time with NYSE's market model.

NYSE plans to offer trading in all U.S. securities, including Nasdaq-listed symbols and all listed exchange traded products. NYSE Arca Equities already offers trading in all U.S. securities. NYSE MKT will expand to include trading in all U.S. securities when it moves to an electronic Price/Time model in the second quarter of 2017.

Stacey Cunningham, NYSE COO, said: "We are committed to our proven market model that combines hi-tech trading capabilities with human judgment at the point of sale on our iconic NYSE trading floor. We believe our model consistently delivers the best trading outcomes and lowest volatility for listed companies and investors, and NYSE listed companies will still receive the exclusive benefit of a NYSE Designated Market Maker."