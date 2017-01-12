London and Belgium build FinTech bridge

Lawrence Wintermeyer, Innovate Finance

London - Innovate Finance, the association that represents the UK's global FinTech community, has welcomed a delegation from the digital finance community of Belgium led by the Minister of Finance Johan Van Overtveldt.

The delegation is in the UK capital to build a bridge between the FinTech communities of London and Brussels and to officially announce the launch of B-Hive, a new collaborative innovation platform for FinTech in Belgium.

Johan Van Overtveldt, Minister of Finance for Belgium said: "I am very pleased to announce the launch of B-hive, a collaborative innovation platform where finance meets technology. The new platform is the result of a recommendation made by a high-level expert group on the future of finance in Belgium, which I put in place in 2015, and led by Johan Thijs, CEO of KBC Bank and Insurance Group."

B-Hive will enable individuals to:

Meet and explore the opportunities offered by digital transformation

Jointly promote their digital platform know-how

Provide the key elements of infrastructure, funding and education

Attract technology companies to use Brussels as a gateway to the European market

Collaborate with broader initiatives supporting the start-up community

A co-operation agreement between Innovate Finance and B-Hive has also been signed to establish closer ties between the two FinTech hubs and to engage on issues such as regulation, investment and cyber security.

"Brexit will not get in the way of FinTech advancing in the UK and Europe. Today we are welcoming the Belgium hub B-Hive to build a new FinTech bridge with the UK," said Lawrence Wintermeyer, CEO of Innovate Finance. "Many continental FinTechs continue to see London as an attractive destination and we are keen to support future collaborations for our members on the continent with B-Hive. Belgium is at the heart of the European investment management scene and has a number of global infrastructure partners such as SWIFT, Euroclear, BNYMellon and Mastercard."