Fintech Innovation Lab London announces 20 startups

London - The 20 startups chosen from among 300 fintech entrepreneurs who applied for Accenture's FinTech Innovation Lab London represent the largest class in the London Lab's five-year history. This year's programme also received the greatest number of applicants, with increased interest from startups in the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, the Nordics and North America.

As part of the 12-week programme, the startups are partnered with senior bank and insurance executives to help them develop their technologies and business models. Eight of the 20 shortlisted startups will be selected to present at the programme's Graduation Day on March 30 to a group of venture capitalists and financial-industry executives.

Fintechs offering artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and gamification technology for banks and insurers are among the selected startups in this year's programme, which for the first time includes a dedicated stream for insurtech entrepreneurs.

"The transformation requirements that the financial services industry must undertake to remain relevant arguably pose a bigger challenge than the immediate geo-political uncertainty casting a shadow over the industry," said Tom Graham, programme director of Accenture's Fintech Innovation Lab London.

Mentors in the programme include: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, Lloyds Banking Group, Morgan Stanley, Nationwide, RBS, Intesa Sanpaolo, Santander, Société Générale, UBS, Rabobank, Standard Chartered, OP Financial Group, IF, MS Amlin, AIB, AXA, RSA, AIG, TowerGate, Ageas, Liverpool Victoria and XL Catlin.

The 20 startups taking part this year - broken up across four streams, tailored to specific financial services sectors and business needs - are:

Corporate and Investment Banking

Retail Banking

Insurance

Tech4Tech