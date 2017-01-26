NYSE plans 'speed bump' for NYSE MKT

Tom Farley, NYSE

New York - Having previously vigorously opposed the successful application by rival exchange IEX to introduce a speed bump, the New York Stock Exchange is now making its own application for a 350 microsecond delay on NYSE MKT, the market for small to mid-cap companies, which, following regulatory approval, is to be rebranded as NYSE American.

In it's Outlines 2017 Market Equity Strategy, the exchange said it will now: "File rules with the SEC for new features that promote midpoint trading, including a 350 microsecond delay upon order entry, proprietary data and outbound routing, as well as a Discretionary Pegged Order."

Tom Farley, NYSE President said: "We recognize certain market models are appropriate for ETFs or less liquid securities, and we are excited to provide our customers with more choice in how they list, invest and trade."