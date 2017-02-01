Wall Street Blockchain Alliance announces Blockchain Assets Working Group

Chris Burniske, ARK Investment Management

The Wall Street Blockchain Alliance has announced a new working group that will focus on native assets riding upon public blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Zcash.

The Blockchain Assets Working Group is chaired by Chris Burniske, Blockchain Products Lead at ARK Investment Management, and will explore a number of facets of this emerging asset class, including underlying technologies, development teams, economics, and market behavior.

Chris first joined ARK Investment Management as a Next Generation Internet analyst in 2014, covering big data, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrency. After ARK became the first public fund manager to invest in bitcoin, he transitioned to Blockchain Products Lead. He now collaborates with the ARK business development team and performs deep dive research on the blockchain space.

Chris Burniske adds: "Instead of focusing on how blockchain technology can be employed within existing financial architectures, this working group will return to the genesis of the blockchain movement that saw the need for native assets to keep decentralized and open systems in economic balance. The working group will emphasize that the assets are just as important as the technology, providing participants the environment they need to stay on top of the latest developments in public blockchain networks."