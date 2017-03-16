Chamber of Digital Commerce forms the Blockchain Intellectual Property Council

Perianne Boring, Chamber of Digital Commerce

Washington, DC - The Chamber of Digital Commerce has formed the Blockchain Intellectual Property Council (BIPC), an initiative to promote innovation in blockchain and distributed ledger technologies (DLT) by addressing intellectual property issues. The council aims to balance the protection of proprietary information with the openness necessary for innovation.

The Blockchain Intellectual Property Council will be chaired by Marc Kaufman, Partner at Rimon Law; Patrick Murck, Special Counsel, Cooley & Fellow at Berkman Klein Center at Harvard; and James Murdock, Chief Business Officer and General Counsel at Blockstream.

More than 40 institutions across technology, finance, academia and law have already committed to the council, including Blockstream, Bloq, Civic, Cognizant, Deloitte, Digital Currency Group, Ernst & Young, Gem, Medici Ventures, Microsoft, T0.com, TMX and Wipfli.

"Developing an industry-led defensive patent strategy is paramount to help protect innovation and drive wide adoption of blockchain-enabled technologies," said Perianne Boring, Founder and President of the Chamber of Digital Commerce.