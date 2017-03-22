Quantlab buys Teza high speed trading tech

Cameron Smith, Quantlab Financial

Quantlab Financial, a quantitative trading firm based in Houston, Texas, has announced that it has acquired certain technology and intellectual property assets of the Teza Group.

Following a period of exclusive discussions, Quantlab has also announced that approximately 20 technologists, quantitative researchers and operations personnel will join the Quantlab group.

Operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the group, Quantlab Futures Technology, Inc. will be based in New York and Chicago, and will develop and deploy quantitative trading strategies for global futures markets and will focus on the development and implementation of new technologies. The activities acquired are highly complementary to Quantlab and its science-led approach to markets.

Commenting on the transaction, Cameron Smith, President of Quantlab Financial, LLC said "Quantlab has taken the opportunity to add selectively to its research and technology capabilities, reinforcing its strong position amongst the leaders in this industry. The assets we have acquired from Teza are outstanding and will further our ambitions to provide liquidity in a fair, efficient and transparent way across all the world's major financial markets."