SEC adopts T+2 settlement cycle for securities transactions

Michael Piwowar, SEC

Currently, the standard settlement cycle for these transactions is three business days, known as T+3. The amended rule shortens the settlement cycle to two business days, T+2.

The amended rule is designed to enhance efficiency, reduce risk, and ensure a coordinated and expeditious transition by market participants to a shortened standard settlement cycle.

"As technology improves, new products emerge, and trading volumes grow, it is increasingly obvious that the outdated T+3 settlement cycle is no longer serving the best interests of the American people," said SEC Acting Chairman Michael Piwowar. "The SEC remains committed to ensuring that U.S. securities regulation is reflective of modern times, and in shortening the settlement cycle by one day we aim to increase efficiency and reduce risk for market participants."

Broker-dealers will be required to comply with the amended rule beginning on Sept. 5, 2017.

To assist broker-dealers, other securities professionals and the investing public in their preparation for the implementation of a T+2 settlement cycle, the Commission has established an e-mail address - T2settlement@sec.gov - for the submission of inquiries to SEC staff.

FACT SHEET

Shortening the Trade Settlement Cycle

SEC Open Meeting

March 22, 2017

The amended Rule 15c6-1(a) would prohibit a broker-dealer from effecting or entering into a contract for the purchase or sale of a security that provides for payment of funds and delivery of securities later than T+2, unless otherwise expressly agreed to by the parties at the time of the transaction. As stated in the rule, the T+2 requirement would not apply to certain categories of securities, such as exempted securities.